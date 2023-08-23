Arsenal defender shrugged off Real Madrid interest following injury to key man

Bar a question mark up front, Real Madrid looked to have everything set for another strong season – until injuries struck just before the campaign got underway.

They lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao in the same game, and while Kepa Arrizabalaga has been brought in on loan to replace the former, it now looks like Los Blancos will try to get through the season without a replacement for the latter.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t think about it, however. Mundo Deportivo today report that Madrid strongly considered moving for Gabriel Magalhaes, the Brazilian centre back who has been an important figure for Mikel Arteta, but has been on the bench for both Premier League games so far this season.

The piece claims that Gabriel decided to stay put, and told Real Madrid “no,” but it’s noted that he’s likely to remain on their list in the future as they look at long term targets to strengthen the heart of their defence.