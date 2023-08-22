Xavi Hernandez to rely on promising youngster if Barcelona do not sign new midfielder

Having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu this summer, Barcelona are hoping to add further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut later this month.

A new right-back is top of the agenda for Xavi Hernandez, with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo being Barcelona’s primary target. A creative midfielder is also wanted, although no concrete option has yet to emerge for the Catalan club.

Barcelona’s finances are likely to depend whether they can sign another midfielder this summer. If they can’t, Xavi will put his faith in Fermin Lopez, as Sport have reported.

20-year-old Fermin shot to prominence earlier this summer when he scored one and assisted another during Barcelona’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Real Madrid. He has remained around the first team fold in the last few weeks, although has not played in either of the club’s first two LaLiga matches.

Xavi clearly values Fermin highly, and it would be an excellent opportunity for the youngster if he does remain in first team contention at Barcelona.