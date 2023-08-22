World Cup-winning Spain star addresses “unfortunate” Luis Rubiales-Jennifer Hermoso kiss

News in Spain this week has been dominated by one man: Luis Rubiales. The President of the RFEF was pictured kissing Jennifer Hermoso after she helped La Roja win their first World Cup on Sunday.

The incident has been widely condemned by a number of notable figures across Spain, with many calling from Rubiales’ resignation. While that does not look forthcoming at this stage, the RFEF have called an emergency General Assembly to discuss the matter.

Irene Paredes, who is a teammate of Hermoso, addressed the kiss in an interview with ABC (via Sport), although she chose to take an impartial approach, rather than joining those pointing the finger at Rubiales.

“It is clear that it is an unfortunate gesture. We are very happy for what we have achieved, and we do not want all this to be tarnished. We want our victory to be valued, and we will enjoy it a lot.”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops, but there is little doubt that Spanish football is currently embroiled in controversy.