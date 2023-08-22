WATCH: Olga Carmona’s emotional speech at World Cup celebrations following father’s passing

Spain returned home to Madrid on Monday night, arriving home at 22:00 CEST and heading straight for the celebrations. The squad took an open-top bus through central Madrid from the airport, before heading to a stage near the Manzanares River.

Thousands of fans greeted them on their return, cheering on their World Cup winners, who passed round the microphone and the trophy.

For one member of the team it was of course a much different experience. Scorer of the winning goal Olga Carmona found out after the final that her father had passed away ahead of the match. Carmona released a message after the final saying that she knew that he was watching over her.

During the celebrations, Carmona called it the ‘best day of her life, which turned into the worst.’

"Here you have the star you wanted so much. Not only the one we carry on our chests, but all the ones in heaven who have accompanied us."

She went on to dedicate the win to those that were no longer with us.

While travelling back to Spain, she also thanked fans for the love they had shown her in the aftermath, and had confirmed her presence at the parade.

“I have no words to thank all your love.”

“Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life.”

I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad 🌟”

One of the most tragic and emotionally confusing events imaginable, Carmona’s story has moved millions across the globe, and no doubt has a place in the hearts of Spain for good.