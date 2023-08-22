WATCH: Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque finds top corner with stunning golazo

Future Barcelona star Vitor Roque has been in fine form this season, exciting Culers at the prospect of the 18-year-old Brazilian.

Back in action for Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday night, he was again amongst the goals, and in spectacular fashion. Cutting in from the left side, Roque kept the defender close before picking out the top corner in superstar fashion.

Future Barcelona striker Vitor Roque is making sure that Culers have a lengthy highlight reel to watch when he finally arrives. #Barca pic.twitter.com/xu6woKwEpO — Football España (@footballespana_) August 22, 2023

The match finished 1-1 against Goias away from home, leaving Athletico PR 6th in Serie A, three points from Flamengo in third.

Roque so far has 18 goals and 7 assists in 39 games, as he continues to grow in the Brazilian league. There had been some thinking that Barcelona, who are without a natural back-up to Robert Lewandowski currently, may try to move his deal forward, but both Athletico PR and their finances meant that was a pipe dream.

Expected to arrive in January, or July of 2024 at the latest, Roque cost Barcelona €30m plus €31m in variables. Although that deal is split across a seven-year contract, Barcelona must still find a way to accommodate him into their salary limit before they can register him.