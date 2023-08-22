Vinicius Junior makes impressive start to new season despite positional change at Real Madrid

With Real Madrid deciding against signing a replacement for Karim Benzema this summer, Carlo Ancelotti made the decision to implement a new tactic. The Italian has opted for a 4-3-1-2, having moved away from his typical 4-3-3 system.

It has worked so far, with two wins from two in LaLiga, and Jude Bellingham has especially thrived playing as an attacking midfielder, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo acting as forwards, rather than wingers.

This change was expected to affect Vinicius more than anyone, but he has taken it in his stride. As Diario AS have pointed out, he has attempted the most dribbles in LaLiga so far this season, as well as winning more offensive duels than anyone else.

This is undoubtedly one of Vinicius’ strongest assets, but playing as more of an inside forward, he was not expected to be as successful in this regard. However, the 22-year-old has banished those suggestions to great effect.

Real Madrid will hope that Vinicius can put up even better numbers to last season, and alongside Bellingham and Rodrygo, he certainly has the potential to do so.