UEFA committee member backs Luis Rubiales in wake of kiss scandal – “What he did was absolutely okay”

Following Spain’s World Cup victory, achieved after victory over England in Sunday’s final, there has been a wave if backlash against RFEF President Luis Rubiales after he was pictured kissing La Roja midfielder Jennifer Hermoso during the celebrations.

Rubiales has been condemned by many notable figures across Spain, with the majority calling for him to resign from his post at the top of Spanish football.

One person that has come to the defence of Rubiales is Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former Bayern Munich CEO who is now a member of UEFA’s executive committee. As per Diario AS, Rummenigge believes the situation has been blown out of proportion.

“I don’t think we have to exaggerate. When you proclaim yourself world champion, you get excited. What he did was – with all due respect – absolutely okay. I remember when we won the Champions League the last time, I got to kiss men. Not on the mouth, but with joy.”

Rummenigge’s comments are unlikely to go down well in Spain, and those that would call them non-sensical in these circumstances would certainly have a point.