Spain coach Jorge Vilda recalls ‘players who are not there’ and Luis Rubiales to mixed reception

Spain’s World Cup-winning side returned to the Iberian peninsula on Monday night, and got straight into the party mood with their fans. However the elements of division within their triumph continued to be present during their celebrations.

After arriving at the airport in Madrid, Spain’s players got straight onto an open-top bus and headed for a riverside stage to celebrate with and present the trophy to their fans.

RFEF President Luis Rubiales was absent as calls grow for him to be sacked from various politicians, including Minister for Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta and Vice-President Yolanda Diaz. Scorer of the winning goal Olga Carmona was there despite the death of her father, which she only found out after the match.

Spain Coach Jorge Vilda has been at the heart of controversy all World Cup, due to his rift with an original 15 playes in the national team, to which three who were also on strike have returned.

Vilda spoke on stage, and received a mixture of boos and cheers from the crowd, as covered by Relevo.

“Without your energy and your support this would be impossible. This is also yours! We said that we were going to get you on your feet, that we were going to get you out on the street. We are celebrating, we have achieved it.”

Así se escuchó el discurso de Vilda durante la fiesta de las campeonas en la Explanada de Puente del Rey. 🎥 @nagoredomnguez_ pic.twitter.com/kxhZKoiqQq — Relevo (@relevo) August 21, 2023

“I want to remember all the players who are not here, who also helped us, the staff, the coaching staff, our president [Rubiales] who was right there with us… Without these stars we would not be world champions.”

Vilda would later claim he did not hear any whistles. Rubiales missed the celebrations, amid rising political pressure to resign, following his kiss without consent of Jenni Hermoso.

A controversial figure, Alexia Putellas stated after their victory that they had never specifically asked for Vilda to be sacked, but was clear that changes needed to be made in the Spain setup. That was one of several signs that the rift remains present, as well as the fact that the coaching staff and the players celebrated at the final whistle almost at opposite ends of the pitch.

After Spain’s official Twitter account put out a message saying ‘Vilda IN’, a response to the many calls from people on social media of ‘Vilda Out’, it seems he is likely there to stay, with the backing of Rubiales at least. Thus there is no solution in sight to the disharmony that reigns, in spite of their victory.