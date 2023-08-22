RFEF to hold emergency General Assembly this week in wake of Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Despite Spain having won the Women’s World Cup for the very first time at the weekend, stories since then have been not been dominated by matters on the pitch, but rather an incident involving RFEF President Luis Rubiales and La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the post-match celebrations, and the incident has been widely condemned across Spain, with multiple notable figures urging Rubiales to resign from his post as the head of Spanish football.

While this looks unlikely at this stage, the RFEF have taken the decision to call an emergency General Assembly, which will take place on Friday, in order for its members to deliberate the incident.

🔴 La RFEF convoca una Asamblea General Extraordinaria para el próximo viernes Tendrá lugar a partir de las 12 en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas 🔗 https://t.co/9j26uRvNbS pic.twitter.com/56vKRyyw9y — RFEF (@rfef) August 22, 2023

It remains to be seen what outcome the RFEF comes to during this meeting, but this scandal is not going away any time soon. Rubiales will surely find it very difficult to remain in his role as President of Spanish football.