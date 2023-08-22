La Liga

RFEF to hold emergency General Assembly this week in wake of Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Despite Spain having won the Women’s World Cup for the very first time at the weekend, stories since then have been not been dominated by matters on the pitch, but rather an incident involving RFEF President Luis Rubiales and La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the post-match celebrations, and the incident has been widely condemned across Spain, with multiple notable figures urging Rubiales to resign from his post as the head of Spanish football.

While this looks unlikely at this stage, the RFEF have taken the decision to call an emergency General Assembly, which will take place on Friday, in order for its members to deliberate the incident.

It remains to be seen what outcome the RFEF comes to during this meeting, but this scandal is not going away any time soon. Rubiales will surely find it very difficult to remain in his role as President of Spanish football.

Posted by

Tags Luis Rubiales RFEF Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News