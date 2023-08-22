Real Sociedad yet to register new signing with LaLiga, debut this weekend looking increasingly unlikely

On Saturday, Real Sociedad completed the signing of Arsen Zakharyan from Russian side Dinamo Moscow. The deal had been held up due to a number of reasons, but thankfully for La Real, they were resolved rather quickly.

However, while the issues that held up Zakharyan’s signing have cleared, other problems have since come to the surface. Specifically, the 20-year-old’s international clearance has yet to arrive, as because Russia is not a member of the European Union, the paperwork required takes longer to complete.

As per MD, this has placed Zakharyan’s availability for Friday’s trip to Las Palmas in doubt. La Real need to register him with LaLiga by then, but currently, he is not eligible to take part in the match.

Despite this, Real Sociedad are confident of having Zakharyan at head coach Imanol Alguacil’s disposal for the match. They expect him to be officially registered with LaLiga by Thursday.