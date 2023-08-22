Real Madrid starlet being on the radar of three different countries at 14 years of age

Real Madrid appear to have a talent for both finding and developing left-backs, and it looks as if they have another one.

In recent years Sergio Reguilon, Miguel Gutierrez and Fran Garcia have all made the jump into La Liga, with the latter returning to the club.

Relevo explain that 14-year-old Manu Romero is already considered one of the best three left-backs in the academy despite his tender age. Last season he scored 14 goals from defence, and already has three nations looking at incorporating him into their system.

Son of former Malaga player Marcelo ‘El Gato’ [the cat] Romero, Romero junior has Uruguayan parentage and was called up for their under-15 side this summer. In June and July he trained and played two friendlies against Paraguay with the Celeste.

Meanwhile he has Spanish nationality too, and is likely to be part of the upcoming Spain camp for their under-15s in the upcoming international break. His mother also has American heritage, and his father has links to the USA, whose youth programme is increasingly impressive.

Romero quite clearly has a world of football away before he can think about declaring for one country or another, and before making it in the professional game. However it is yet more evidence that increasingly multicultural cities lead to various identities co-existing.