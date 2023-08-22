Real Madrid hoping to tie up two exits before the end of the window

Real Madrid have a settled squad going into the final stretch of the transfer window, but they do still have some business to attend to.

While the Kylian Mbappe saga rumbles onwards, with Real Madrid considering a late attempt to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into a sale, Los Blancos could do with some sales of their own. Right-back Alvaro Odriozola remains a non-factor for Carlo Ancelotti, and a relatively high earner for his role. With his deal running until 2025, any hope that they might get a transfer fee for him may well lie in selling him during this transfer window.

Most strongly linked with a return to Real Sociedad, that option appears to have gone away, and once again he is facing uncertainty this season, as per Javier Rodriguez Pascual.

Meanwhile Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus also continues with Los Blancos, despite not having a role with the first-team current. He moved to Girona last season on loan, and while he was hampered by both competition for places and injuries, showcased the talent he does have.

Reinier was expected to return to Girona on loan, but their signing of Pablo Torre instead has left him at a loose end. It be a surprise if the €30m signing did not at least find a loan move before the end of the transfer window, but Rodriguez says his options are just as scarce as those of Odriozola.

It looks as if it good be a frustrating end to the window. While both will no doubt do what they can to earn minutes, it is never easy to persuade a manager who has made up his mind on a player otherwise.