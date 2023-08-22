Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on promising Getafe youngster

Although Getafe’s 3-0 defeat to Girona on Sunday was a big disappointment, there was one bright moment to emerge from the match, as Santi Garcia made his long-awaited debut for the Madrid-based side.

Garcia, considered to be one of Getafe’s finest young players, has been on the fringes of the first team ever since Jose Bordalas returned as head coach late last season. However, he only got the opportunity to make his bow at the weekend.

It may be Garcia is not at Getafe for too much longer, as Marca have reported that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interesting in signing the 21-year-old midfielder. They will keep tabs on his progress over the season, with a move in either January or next summer possible.

Getafe will hope to keep hold of Garcia if/when Real Madrid and/or Atletico Madrid come calling, but Azulones will find it difficult to keep him out of the clutches of bigger and wealthier clubs.