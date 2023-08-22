Real Betis pressuring World Cup-winning midfielder to sign new contract

Real Betis signed Marc Roca on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United earlier this summer. The ex-Espanyol and Bayern Munich midfielder has impressed during the first two matches of the season, and he has build up a strong partnership with Guido Rodriguez.

Head coach Manuel Pellegrini will hope that it is one that can help Betis achieve their goals this season, although that may not be the case, with Rodriguez’s contract situation proving to be a challenge.

Los Verdiblancos have been in talks with Rodriguez’s representatives over a new contract for some time now, but as of yet, no agreement has been reached. The Argentine’s current deal expires next summer.

Betis are pushing Rodriguez to sign a new deal. However, if there is insufficient progress over the next week or so, they could look to sell him during the remaining days of the transfer window, as reported by MD.

It would be a blow for Real Betis to lose Rodriguez, but they clearly do not want to see him leave for free next summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.