Player’s Association demands Luis Rubiales’ resignation, RFEF President not considering stepping down

RFEF President Luis Rubiales continues to come under severe pressure to step aside from his position, having kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent during World Cup celebrations. According to the latest coming out of Spain though, he is not considering doing any such thing.

Cadena Cope say that Rubiales continues firm in his desire to continue leading Spanish football forward. Their information is that the RFEF neither confirm nor deny reports that they put out a statement in the name of Jenni Hermoso that she did not write.

Those are the latest in the revelations about Rubiales, following successive demands from politicians across the country that he should step down, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asking for ‘further steps to be taken’.

Meanwhile the Player’s Association in Spain (AFE) have demanded that the Ministry for Sport apply their own ‘Sports Law’, if Rubiales does not step down immediately.

‘Kissing by force’ is a situation that qualifies as “unacceptable conduct that will entail immediate consequences,” according to that law, and that is what the AFE are demanding is applied from the CSD (Supreme Committee for Sport).

“What happened to Jennifer Hermoso is especially serious when she finds herself in a position of clear vulnerability before a person who has a position of power over her, by initiating an approach or making a physical gesture,” reads the AFE statement.

After the incident, Hermoso was seen on a live stream, ‘I didn’t like it, but what am I supposed to do?’

Former referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez has also demanded his resignation. The two have history after clashing over Caso Negreira, but Estrada has asked for his immediate resignation as part of a formal complaint, the second taken out against Rubiales.

Rubiales has faced and lived down numerous scandals beforehand, but with international and government pressure mounting, it would be a surprise to see him last out this situation. As more details emerge, Rubiales is painted in a worse light.