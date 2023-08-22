New Barcelona Sporting Director Deco unhappy early on in reign following disagreement over targets

arcelona only officially appointed Deco a week ago, but already he has become frustrated with Manager Xavi Hernandez.

The former Portugal star was convinced that Barcelona should have sealed a deal for Ivan Fresneda, but instead it looks as if the Blaugrana will bring in Joao Cancelo for their vacant right-back spot.

Deco was surprised, according to Sport, that a right-back was not top priority when he arrived at the club in May, but suggested the name of Fresneda. He believes the Real Valladolid has the qualities to provide immediate results and be a long-term answer at the position, for a relatively affordable price.

However Xavi was more keen on a rounded full-back with experience, in this case Cancelo, and thus halted a deal for Fresneda, until they could work out their priorities. Barcelona have now left the race for Fresneda.

Seemingly Deco had not only come close to a deal for Fresneda, but was just €1m away from reaching an agreement, before Director of Football Mateu Alemany travelled to Villarreal to negotiate for Juan Foyth. He was met with rejection, but Alemany wnent in the knowledge that Foyth was Xavi’s preferred option.

This may well have played a part in Alemany’s upcoming departure, with Deco reportedly demanding complete power over the transfer department. Overall, Deco feels it is a major missed opportunity, with the Blaugrana likely to be burdened wth a buy option in excess of €30m next summer for Cancelo.

Xavi told the press at the weekend that his relationship with Deco was spectacular, and that he was delighted to be working with him. He is the one who came out victorious in their first power battle though, and Joan Laporta’s latest appointment is an unknown as a Sporting Director.