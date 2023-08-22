NBA Legend and Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr buys stake in La Liga side

Basketball legend and current Coach of the United States team Steve Kerr has taken a minority stake in RCD Mallorca, as part of the investment group that owns the club.

Mallorca announced the move in a statement on the club’s website, and will be part of the group led by Andy Kohlberg, who is the current President. They took over a majority stake in the summer, after former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver vacated top spot.

Kerr said that he had already attended his first match last year.

I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer. He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity”.

The Golden State mastermind says he is looking to get more involved in matters on the island.

“I became a RCD Mallorca member last year, and getting involved in the club now means watching all La Liga matches. I’m quite motivated, not just from a shareholder’s point of view, but because of everything that putting your heart into a club and being part of it entails, and that’s exciting.”

Mallorca are currently in a good place on and off the pitch, after Javier Aguirre steered them to safety two seasons ago. Following a top-10 finish last year, consolidating their place in La Liga, Pablo Ortells has managed to bring in the likes of Cyle Larin and Sergi Darder this summer.