Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency surgery in Barcelona

It has already been a successful start to the season for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. Although they lost the Community Shield on penalties, they won their first European Super Cup last week against Sevilla.

On Monday, Guardiola was spotted in Manchester on the receiving end of a parking ticket. However, less than 24 hours later, he has undergone emergency surgery back in his hometown of Barcelona.

As reported by Relevo, Guardiola has had discomfort in his back for some time, but the issue got so bad that he had to go under the knife in order to rectify it.

The ex-Barcelona head coach will now undergo a rest period for the next two weeks at least. As a result, he will not be present at Man City’s next two Premier League fixtures, against Sheffield United and Fulham. There is no doubt that he will be a massive miss for the Cityzens.

