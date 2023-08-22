Las Palmas agree deal with Manchester City for highly-rated Argentine youngster

Las Palmas have been making positive moves in the transfer market this summer. Julian Araujo has joined on loan from Barcelona, with young centre-back Mika Marmol also arriving from the Catalan club, but on a permanent basis.

Head coach Garcia Pimienta’s ranks will soon be bolstered further, as Fabrizio Romano has reported that Las Palmas have agreed a deal with Manchester City to loan Maximo Perrone for the season. Documents have already been signed between the two clubs, with an official announcement expected soon.

Manchester City and Las Palmas are signing documents right now to seal Máximo Perrone loan deal. Official soon. 🟡🌴🇦🇷 #MCFC No buy option included, it was not even discussed as possibility. City consider Perrone potential big part of future plans. pic.twitter.com/sYW9Yy3mo2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2023

Perrone is very highly-rated in Argentina, and Man City also see him as a star for the future. However, he is not in Pep Guardiola’s current plans, despite being named in the matchday squad for their match against Newcastle United last weekend, so the decision has been made to send him on loan.

For his development, there will be few better places that Perrone could have gone to than Las Palmas. Pimienta is sure to take his development to the next level, which will benefit Man City as well as the LaLiga new boys.