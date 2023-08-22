Fabrizio Romano explains why Premier League move for Gabri Veiga fell through

Celta Vigo’s jewel Gabri Veiga looks as if he is headed to Serie A this summer, or potentially staying in Spain, in a significant twist from two months ago.

It had been expected that Veiga would be a Napoli player by now, with the Serie A champions agreeing a fee for Veiga last week verbally. However Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the deal is in danger due to the Italian side changing the conditions of the deal at the last minute.

More on Gabri Veiga situation. Tense exchanges between Napoli and Celta Vigo also tonight, issues remain — as deal now considered in danger ⚠️🇪🇸 Conditions have been changed on the clubs side as revealed earlier tonight. Gabri Veiga, not travelling despite it was booked. pic.twitter.com/XIXRoIqGhM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

At one stage it looked as if Veiga was certain to be headed to the Premier League this season, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester all heavily linked with the 21-year-old.

Yet Romano has told Caught Offside on his exclusive Substack why none of those moves transpired.

“Liverpool decided to go for different kind of midfielders, Chelsea did the same with Romeo Lavia. So it’s about skills, they all rated Veiga as top talent but didn’t bid due to different vision. Manchester City considered him after Rice saga but then decided to invest big money on different kind of players.”

Veiga is a supremely talented midfielder and certainly if there is no major move this summer, then it will likely follow in due course. Given that last season was his first season as a starter for Celta Vigo, staying for an extra year at Balaidos would not necessarily be bad for his development either.