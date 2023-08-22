Celta Vigo set deadline for Gabri Veiga agreement with Napoli

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga has been on the edge of an exit from the club for many months at this point seemingly, but even those in Galicia believed he would be leaving late last week.

However the move has stalled. According to Relevo, the deal is now up in the air after Napoli, despite an agreement with Celta to do the deal for €30m plus €5m in variables.

Manager Rafael Benitez said on Saturday that Veiga’s move was imminent, but so far not final agreement has been found, reportedly due to discrepancies between Veiga and Napoli. His agents have restarted talks with the Partenopei, but Celta have now set a 48-hour limit for them to conclude a deal.

They want Veiga to be out or in before their match against Real Sociedad this Friday, as they are aware they still have plenty of business to do in the remaining nine days of the window, and Sporting Advisor Luis Campos needs to know whether he has €36m to spend or not.

Goncalo Paciencia and Renato Tapia may yet exit the club too, and Benitez is keen to have reinforcements before the end of the window.

Celta have reinforced this window, with the likes of Carles Perez, Manu Sanchez, Jonathan Bamba and Carl Starfelt all arriving, but it has not been the ‘revolution’ that was spoken about earlier in the summer. Benitez is used to working without all of the reinforcements he desires, but it is a squad used to a different style to that of Benitez.