Cadiz complete signing of ex-Valencia and Celta Vigo forward on season-long loan deal

Last week, it was reported that Cadiz were in negotiations with Turkish side Trabzonspor over a deal for Uruguayan striker Maximiliano Gomez. It has now been confirmed by the Andalusian club that they have got their man.

Gomez joins Cadiz on a season-long loan deal, and he bolsters the attacking options of Sergio Gonzalez, whose side were the joint-lowest scorers in LaLiga last season (30, same as relegated Elche). Gomez will hope that he can help his new club improve those numbers.

Gomez returns to Spanish football after just one season away. He joined Celta Vigo in 2017, before making the move to Valencia two years later. He had a solid record at Los Che, scoring 22 goals in 96 LaLiga appearances, but was sold last summer due to FFP constraints.

Gomez is sure to be a valuable addition for Cadiz this season, as they look to avoid relegation for LaLiga once again. They will need to score more goals to do so, and the 27-year-old can certainly help them do that.