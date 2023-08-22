Barcelona yet to make formal offer to Manchester City for top right-back target

Following the sales of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele earlier this month, Barcelona have money to spend in the transfer market, with their top priority being to orchestrate the arrival of a new first-choice right-back.

Numerous names have been linked, but Joao Cancelo appears to be the leading candidate. Barcelona, and especially head coach Xavi Hernandez, sees the Portuguese international as the ideal choice to strengthen at right-back.

There is increasing confidence that a deal can be done, although as Relevo have reported, Barcelona have yet to submit a formal offer to Manchester City for Cancelo.

The Premier League and European champions are prepared to let Cancelo leave as he is not in the plans of Pep Guardiola, and there has been talk of a loan deal with Barcelona, which would include a non-mandatory buy option. However, it appears that the operation is not as far advanced as expected.

Despite this, Barcelona remain confident of finalising a deal for Cancelo during the final days of the transfer window, and his signing would be an excellent one for the Catalan club.