Barcelona will look to sign Joao Felix this summer if forward is sold on

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Joao Felix in recent weeks, with Atletico Madrid keen to orchestrate the departure of the Portuguese as he is not in Diego Simeone’s plans for this season.

Atletico will allow Felix to leave on loan, and an option to buy is likely to be included as part of any deal. This suits Barcelona, although they currently cannot afford to sign the 23-year-old in any capacity.

However, they are currently exploring ways in which to be able to sign Felix. According to Sport, they will make their move if one of Ez Abde or Ansu Fati were to depart during the final days of the transfer window.

Abde has been the subject of an offer from Bayer Leverkusen this week, while Fati has been heavily linked with leaving Barcelona over the course of the summer. However, neither player is particularly close to a departure.

Barcelona seem hellbent on signing Felix this summer, even if it means throwing one of their most promising players to the wolves. It remains to be seen whether the operation does end up coming off.