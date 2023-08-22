Barcelona offered €20m for forward by Bundesliga giants

Barcelona are still open to sales this summer with their salary limit still encroaching on their ability to get deals over the line. It could lead to a surprise exit.

According to information provided by Sport, Morocco international Ez Abde is subject to interest from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso’s side have taken a keen interest in the Spanish market of late, although unsuccessfully, and spoke to Fran Garcia and Sergio Arribas before their respective moves to Real Madrid and Almeria.

The Catalan daily say there is a chance Abde could leave Barcelona, with Leverkusen to offer €20m plus variables for his services. Real Betis and Aston Villa are also interested in Abde, should Barcelona allow him out the door. They go on to say that Alonso could be key in Abde’s decision if he does decide to leave, but also that Leverkusen are not neccessarily keen on including a buyback option – or at least not an easily affordable one.

Abde, for his part, was open to leaving for Betis earlier in the summer in a deal worth €10m for 50% of his rights, but Barcelona then decided they were keen on keeping him.

Xavi Hernandez has often constructively criticised Abde over the past 12 months, but has shown faith in him early on in Barcelona’s La Liga campaign. Both against Getafe and Cadiz, Abde was one of the first to be called upon to turn the game in Barcelona’s favour.

If Abde were to leave for the fee suggested by Leverkusen, it would be a sign of the desperate times for Barcelona, with other comparatively talented young wingers moving for fees over double that amount.