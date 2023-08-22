Barcelona handed welcome boost as defender set for return to training with first team

Barcelona have had a difficult start to their LaLiga title defence. They drew against Getafe on matchday one, although they did overcome Cadiz in another gruelling fixture at the weekend.

Xavi Hernandez was without Ronald Araujo for the match against Cadiz, with the Uruguayan having suffered a hamstring injury last week. He is set to be out for at least one month, which is a blow for the Catalan side.

Araujo was the second centre-back to be out of action for Barcelona, with new signing Inigo Martinez having been sidelined due to a foot injury. However, as Sport have reported, Martinez will return to full training on Wednesday.

The news is very welcome for Barcelona, who have only had Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia as options in central defence. Xavi utilised Frenkie De Jong there against Cadiz, although a midfield role is more likely when Martinez returns.

This weekend’s trip to Villarreal will come too soon for Martinez, although he should return for the match against Osasuna, Barcelona’s final fixture before the first international break of the season.