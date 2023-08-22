Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany leaves duties ahead of time

Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany has already left the club to all intents and purposes.

Alemany’s departure was announced by the club a week ago, as new Sporting Director Deco takes over full control of the transfer department. The former was supposed to remain in place until the second of September, leaving after the transfer window was completed.

Commenting on the matter, Alemany said they were perfectly capable of working alongside each other for the time being, but Sport say that Alemany has not been seen around the club facilities in recent days, and he is no longer taking on work for the club.

🚨 Mateu Alemany is no longer working for the club. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 22, 2023

Last week he communicated to agents and players involved in deals he was working on that they should continue their talks with Deco. If he returns to the Ciutat Esportiva, it will be to collect his things and bid farewell to employees.

Alemany himself will take a period of reflection before deciding on his next move, although he is already attracting interest from abroad, both in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Shortly after his departure was announced, Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in taking Alemany on as their sporting director. Alemany has shown skill and nous to keep Barcelona moving in the tranfer market during his time there, and while there have been some disappointing moves, on the whole Barcelona have a better team than when he arrived.