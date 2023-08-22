Barcelona budget cuts hit hit food offering for academy youngters

Barcelona‘s financial cuts continue to make themselves felt throughout the club, with Barcelona Atletic the latest to be affected.

As per Relevo, one of the budget cuts that have been made are to the catering services the club uses. Previously, players had the option to stay behind at the Ciutat Esportiva after training in the morning and were given lunch.

Resumen: paran un servicio opcional para el Barça Atlètic que no muchos utilizaban y que iba en contra de lo que prefiere el entrenador. Lo venden como un drama pero no es así. Sólo hablan de deporte salvo que se hable de la barriga de Laporta y estas cosas. — Martín (@martinminan_) August 21, 2023

Now the club will end their partnership with the catering company that provided those meals. It has been pointed out that they were not often in use, and players tended to head home, hence the decision to cut the service. It’s also something that Barca Atletic Manager Rafael Marquez also prefers, that the young players head home, as he believes it relaxes them more.

The biggest step of course that Barcelona have taken is to put one of the money-making arms of the club, their audiovisual rights, on the stock market, where they will only be due around 40% of the profits.

Image via LLUIS GENE