Atletico Madrid star unfancied by Diego Simeone despite only joining this summer

Atletico Madrid have had a positive summer transfer window so far, having completed three first team signings: Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Of the three, it was Galan’s arrival that evoked the most excitement from Atletico supporters. The 28-year-old has been one of LaLiga best left-backs over the last few years, and it was seen as a major coup when he joined from Celta Vigo.

However, it has been a difficult start for Galan at Atletico. As MD have reported, he is currently unfancied by head coach Diego Simeone, with Yannick Carrasco and Samuel Lino ahead of him in the pecking order at left wing-back.

Galan, along with ostracised Joao Felix and sub goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, has yet to play any first team minutes so far this season, with the rest of Simeone’s squad all having featured against Granada and/or Real Betis.

Galan will certainly hope that his situation at Atletico Madrid improves over the coming months. If not, he may be forced to think about a departure, despite having only joined in July.