Atletico Madrid behind in race for two key midfielders

Atletico Madrid are still in search of the holding midfielder that they so desire, as the transfer window comes to a close.

Los Colchoneros have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but there has been no movement on that deal for some time, as Atletico Madrid first try to close some exits.

But not Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine midfielder was thought to be a target for Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, but has turned down a move. It saves Diego Simeone and company going after a new midfielder with little time left in the window.

🚨| Pending confirmation: If Rodrigo de Paul leaves Atletico Madrid, the club would consider attempting to sign Guido Rodriguez. He can leave Real Betis for as little as €12m. 🇦🇷

Guido Rodriguez was reportedly one of the ones considered, as were Sofyan Amrabat and Marco Verratti, had de Paul left.

However Los Colchoneros seem unlikely to move for either without major exits. Amrabat is most likely to go to Manchester United, while Atletico have not made a move for him yet for a reason. It also seems unlikely they would go for him unless de Paul does a U-turn.

🚨🎖️| JUST IN: Atlético Madrid inquired with PSG in the past few hours to discuss Marco Verratti's situation. The French club seems to have indicated that only a direct transfer would be accepted.

Equally, Sport say that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are in pole position for Verratti. Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a €30m offer from Al Hilal, who had agreed terms with the Italian, but PSG want €50m for him. Bayern and United are willing to go higher.

On the face of it, Atletico would be competing with sides that they do not have the financial muscle to outbid. As such neither deal looks likely unless other options fall through.