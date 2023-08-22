Aston Villa’s move for LaLiga defender on the rocks following hamstring injury

Since leaving Villarreal last year to become Aston Villa head coach, Unai Emery has focused on the Spanish market to improve his squad, and that is even more so the case now that Monchi has joined from Sevilla.

In Villa’s search for a new left-back, they have settled on a player from Monchi’s former club: Marcos Acuna. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League side in recent days, and it almost felt inevitable that a deal would be done.

However, it may not be on the rocks, as Marca have reported that Acuna has suffered a hamstring injury during Sevilla’s defeat to Alaves on Monday. He will undergo tests on Wednesday in order to evaluate the severity of the issue.

Should it be serious, it would almost certainly mean that Acuna does not leave Sevilla in the remaining days of the transfer window, which would force Aston Villa to pursue other targets.