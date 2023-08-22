Arsenal linked with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde – Fabrizio Romano update

While Barcelona’s search for a right-back has been long and ongoing, Arsenal have only just begun their efforts to find a replacement for their injured Jurrien Timber. One of the players that has been linked with the role is Barcelona’s makeshift option.

Jules Kounde spent most of last season at right-back, out of his favoured central defensive position, and at the start of the summer there were reports that this could cause him to look for an exit.

Those reports have been shut down by Kounde himself, and he started the season against Getafe in central defence, but was returned to a wider spot against Cadiz the following week due to an injury to Ronald Araujo.

Even so, Fabrizio Romano does not buy the rumours that Arsenal could move for Kounde.

“Both Xavi and Kounde have always been very clear, they want to keep going together at Barca so at the moment the situation is quiet,” told Caught Offside on his Substack column.

And pointed out that even if there was a willingness, Arsenal would have their work cut out getting a deal done.

“In any case, Kounde would cost lot of money; not a cheap deal at all. I’m not aware of concrete contacts at this stage.”

While Kounde might not be considering leaving Barcelona over the issue of his positioning just yet, it seems unlikely he would go to another team planning to play him as a full-back.