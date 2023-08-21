Thierry Henry returns to management with French national role

Former Barcelona and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has returned to management, following a two-year absence, as per Diario AS.

Henry had initially begun his career in management with AS Monaco in a short-lived spell, before coaching Montreal Impact for two seasons in Major League Soccer.

Most recently he has been working as an assistant for the Belgian national team under Roberto Martinez, a role he reprised after leaving in 2018. A job he has shared with his punditry duties on CBS Sports in the USA.

Henry is respected as one of the greatest strikers ever to play the game, but so far has had something of an underwhelming time in management so far.

Henry takes over from Sylvain Ripoll, who led the under-21 Les Bleus to a disappointing quarter-final exit at the European Championships this summer, going down 3-1 to Ukraine. The big task on the horizon for Henry is the Paris Olympics, now less than a year away, where France will like their chances of going for the gold medal.