Sevilla to lose full-back to Nottingham Forest

Sevilla are set to green light another exit from their squad with less than ten days to go in the transfer market, as World Cup-winner Gonzalo Montiel prepares to move to the Premier League.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Montiel is on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest, following two seasons with the club. So far Montiel has made 72 appearances for Los Nervionenses, scoring twice and assisting on six occasions. He will be most commonly remembered for scoring the winning penalty in Sevilla’s Europa League win over Roma, just as he did for Argentina in the World Cup final.

Gonzalo Montiel to Nottingham Forest, here we go — deal confirmed. Medical has been completed 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC Loan deal with €11m buy clause being sealed with Sevilla right now. 🇦🇷🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/UXpZdE7c8N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Montiel is also handling a sexual assault case back in his native Argentina, but a deal is expected to go through on loan with an €11m buy clause – Romano has not stated whether this is mandatory or not.

While usually making the bar, Montiel has failed to displace the 37-year-old Jesus Navas at the right-back spot. The €11m fee is the same amount that Sevilla paid for him from River Plate. It does leave Sevilla somewhat short at the position, although Jose Luis Mendilibar has given youngster Juanlu Sanchez a chance early on.