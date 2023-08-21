Saudi Arabian side in shock negotiations for Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid are embroiled in a battle not to lose one of their star players with the transfer market fast coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodrigo de Paul is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia‘s nouveau riche, in this case Al Ahli. The Italian transfer guru claims that their failed attempts to sign Piotr Zielinski from Napoli have made de Paul their primary target for the remainder of the window.

However Romano does not that Los Colchoneros are likely to make things as difficult as possible.

Understand Al Ahli have opened talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul. He's the main target after Piotr Zielinski deal collapsed, deal on 🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli Negotiations with Atlético Madrid are not easy but Al Ahli are really trying. pic.twitter.com/hoYGAbOl2z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Everything has a price in football, and no doubt Atletico will also have a tipping point. They invested €35m in de Paul two summers ago from Udinese, and has had a mixed spell in Madrid. However in the second half of last season he finally found his form, showing the quality that has made him so valuable for Argentina.

🚨| Atletico Madrid don't want Rodrigo De Paul to leave and they're getting very tough in the negotiation with Al-Ahli. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/gAQd6ss3xE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2023

Just when he has settled, it looks as if Atletico’s resolve to keep him will be tested. Equally, with so little time left in the market, Al Ahli will be required to pay a premium.