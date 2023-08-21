Real Madrid planning to hit Paris Saint-Germain with late low-ball offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid may look to chance their luck with Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports from BILD.

Mbappe has returned to action with PSG, and scored on against Toulouse in a 1-1 draw. The French forward looks to have improved relations with PSG in recent weeks, and Luis Enrique has wasted no time in involving him in the side.

According to those reports out of Germany, carried by Sport, Real Madrid are planning a late bid for Mbappe. The noises coming out of the Spanish capital are that the transfer market is shut for them, but they say that Los Blancos will wait until the final three days of the market to launch a €120m bid for Mbappe.

Despite an improvement in relations, Mbappe still has no plans to renew with PSG, and can leave on a free for Real Madrid next summer. The French giants believe they can secure a one-year extension for Mbappe with a sale clause for next summer to avoid losing him for free. If Real Madrid were to make that offer, then it would mean losing a season of Mbappe, but they would ultimately get what they want. Presumably, Real Madrid would be willing to negotiate a little too, although the information says they will not come close to the €180-200m mark.

From Real Madrid’s point of view, they would lose some money, but having him this year would increase revenue and give them a better chance of winning the major honours. It would also put an end to the risk he renews with PSG again.

Looking at matters from Mbappe’s point of view, he is likely to lose out on money if Real Madrid pay a transfer fee for him, but it may be to his personal benefit as a footballer if he were to move this summer. Equally, things have had a habit of turning fairly sour fairly quickly in Paris over recent seasons.

For PSG, they face a tricky equation, of not wanting to lose Mbappe for free, but perhaps having to choose between losing him this summer or next. Coach Luis Enrique has said he wants another forward in spite of the presence of Mbappe and €80m-signing Goncalo Ramos, which may suggest he is anticipating a departure.