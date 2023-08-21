Real Madrid and Spain star Olga Carmona sends public message after father passes away

Real Madrid and Spain star Olga Carmona has released her first message publicly since finding out that her father passed away, in the aftermath of winning the World Cup.

Carmona was one of the stars of the show for Spain, scoring the winner in the semi-final against Sweden late on, before finding the winner in the final against England too.

After the match, the RFEF waited several hours before publishing public condolences for Carmona’s father, who had passed away. Carmona took to Twitter to say that while she had helped put a star on Spain’s shirt, she already had a much more important one.

“And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Carmona’s father is believed to have passed away on Saturday, as per Relevo, following a long-term illness. Yet her family decided not to tell her so as to ensure she was not distracted ahead of the final.

During the match Carmona had also lifted her shirt to reveal the message ‘Merchi’, a dedication to one of her best friends, whose mother also passed away in recent days. Carmona is now on her way back to Madrid with the rest of the Spanish national team, and is expected back at 22:00 CEST.