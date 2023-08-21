Paris Saint-Germain optimistic over Kylian Mbappe renewal after meeting with Qatari officials

Paris Saint-Germain are still holding out hope that they can get a deal done with Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract.

Currently they face losing him on a free, with his contract up next summer and Real Madrid waiting in the wings. However after Mbappe was reincorporated back into the side following his exile, relations have been improving in Paris.

According to Diario AS, Mbappe met with Qatari officials over the weekend to discuss his future, after which PSG came out of it optimistic over a renewal. A second meeting is scheduled which could include PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

They are looking to extend his contract and ensure he does not leave for free, but are open to a guaranteed sale clause for next summer should Mbappe still wish to leave. They want €250m for him if he is to leave, even taking into account their poor negotiating position. The Madrid daily point out that just because he is listening to PSG, does not mean his stance on a renewal has changed, perhaps hinting that Mbappe is simply playing nice.

For their part, Real Madrid have been putting out the message that they will not move for Mbappe this summer, but there have been reports that they may make a last-minute offer for Mbappe in case they can find a way to get a deal done.

Ultimately, the only material change over the last month or so is that Mbappe has been welcomed back into the fold by PSG and Luis Enrique. Mbappe remains in the driving seat for the entire situation, and PSG have now removed the threat of excluding him from the first team.