Luis Rubiales apologises for Jenni Hermoso kiss as legal proceedings are opened

Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has apologised for kissing star Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during celebrations after they won the World Cup.

Rubiales was present on the podium as Spain’s players received their medals, and while congratulating Hermoso, grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.

On Monday, Rubiales recorded a video apology, although made it clear that he himself did not think he had done anything wrong.

🇪🇦🙏 RUBIALES pide PERDÓN tras su beso a Jenni Hermoso: 😔 "Seguramente me he equivocado, lo tengo que reconocer". 🗨️ "Fue sin mala fe en un momento de máxima efusividad. Aquí lo veíamos natural, pero fuera se ha formado un revuelo". pic.twitter.com/K2HHo0ZxJz — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 21, 2023

“There is an action that I must regret, between a player and I that has caused a lot of noise. There is a magnificent relationship between both of us, just as with others, where I no doubt made a mistake.”

“I have to recognise that in a moment of effusive joy, with no bad intentions and not in bad faith, what happened, happened, in a very spontaneous way. With no bad intentions from either party.”

A ver que yo me entere: entonces alguien ha dimitido o no? Qué ando perdido… pic.twitter.com/Upt2DnVHlV — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 21, 2023

“From that point, I repeat with no bad intentions, we both understood it is a something normal, natural, it has created a large media storm because there are some people who have felt hurt, and in light of that, I have to apologise, there is no other way.”

“In addition, I have to learn from this, and when you represent an organisation as important as the Federation, above all in ceremonies like that, you have to be more careful.”

Rubiales had initially dismissed criticism as an idiocy and by idiots, but he rowed back on that too.

“There are also some declarations that I made, within that context, where I said it was idiocy, and it’s because no-one here gave it the slightest bit of importance, but it was so. So, I also want to apologise for that, because no doubt if people interpreted it differently, they will have their reasons.”

“And finally, I feel that in a great moment for Spain and one of the best moments in general, the second World Cup we have won, this has tainted the Federation in a certain sense. I think we have to give credit to these women, to the team led by Jorge Vilda, and that has to be celebrated as much as possible.”

This follows on from several members of national and regional government asking for at least an apology, if not his resignation, as well as plenty on social media. Even Iker Casillas seemed to hint he should, asking if anyone has resigned yet.

Sport now say that Rubiales could be facing a legal complaint too. Miguel Galan, who is head of the education centre for managers in Spain (CENAFE) has presented one to the High Committee for Sport (CSD), who will now decide whether to take action against Rubiales.

Spanish football remains a highly politicised place, and Rubiales has survived a number of scandals, but the difference being here is that this one has made international headlines. Further pressure could force the CSD into action, although it seems unlikely he would be sacked.