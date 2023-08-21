Isco on strong start at Real Betis – ‘I needed to mentally recycle myself’

Real Betis have lost Sergio Canales this summer, and while fans will not be getting ahead of themselves, his theoretical replacement has been performing well early on. Isco Alarcon has without doubt been amongst Betis’ best players over their first two games.

Los Verdiblancos have picked up four points from a possible six, despite a brutally difficult start with an away match against Villarreal and then Atletico Madrid at home.

Isco had not played since leaving Sevilla in December, and many expected him to need some time to get up to speed, but so far Isco has slotted in without any issues.

“I am feeling good, I am very happy to arrive at a club like Real Betis, the reception from the fans, the teammates and the coach is very good, and I feel very happy, with the desire to show things, to help my team . We are just starting and I hope everything goes great.”

“I’m better than I expected. It’s been a long time without competing, but hey, I’m feeling good. I still think I have more strength to gain, more legs, but the coach is taking care of me. Happy and that’s it, we have to continue and hopefully everyone can enjoy themselves and have a very good year,” he told DAZN, as carried by Marca.

The 30-year-old playmaker had a tough spell after failing to find a club in the January transfer window, but has turned over a new leaf. Against Los Rojiblancos he was named man of the match, and completed 60 of his 61 passes.

“I have had difficult moments, in the end I decided to stop for a while because I needed it. I needed to mentally recycle myself a bit. I have had family help, psychological help, and in the end mental health is very important. We have to give him more knowledge and now he is very happy, wanting to continue, to demonstrate. My passion is football and I am happy to continue enjoying my profession.”

“I had gone through difficult times, with everything that has happened to me, which I already told. Then the thing about my transfer that went wrong in Germany. Many bad things, I had many offers, but I felt that I was not prepared and I have recycled myself. I have worked physically and mentally and now I’m ready and wanting to play football, which is what I like.”

He said he was not surprised that Betis was the right place to return for the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder.

“Betis has not surprised me, I see the players, the atmosphere, the people who are leaving are looking forward to coming back… Then Joaquín spoke of wonders, Ceballos spoke wonderfully [of Betis], the conversations I had with Ramon and with the manager, everyone spoke wonders of Betis. Now I am lucky to see it from the inside, I appreciate everything that has happened to me because thanks to that it has brought me here. There is a wonderful atmosphere and I am very happy to be here.”

If Isco can produce this kind of form regularly for Betis and Manuel Pellegrini, they will have signed themselves a superstar. Granted, it has been a number of years since he has done so, but there are fewer obstacles in his way, and he appears motivated to make the most of his talents.