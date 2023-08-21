Barcelona miss out on midfield target as Xavi Hernandez invite video emerges

Barcelona have missed out many targets due to their financial struggles, and one of them has joined a fellow La Liga side.

Real Sociedad completed the signing of Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan last weekend, with the 20-year-old coming in from Dinamo Moscow.

An international with Russia and already one of the brightest talents in Eastern Europe, La Real have signed him off the back of David Silva’s retirement. The suggestion is that Zakharyan will be Silva’s long-term replacement.

However a video has emerged of Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez sending a message to Zakharyan, as referenced by Sport. In it he says that he would like to see Zakharyan at their training ground some day.

Barcelona wanted to sign Arsen Zakharyan this January. Xavi recorded video message for Arsen. But due to financial issues, Barca left the race.#TransferNews #Barca pic.twitter.com/xrbTI6d7gD — Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) August 20, 2023

For Real Sociedad and their fans, they may not like the fact that Zakharyan was in talks with Barcelona, but it is symbolic of the type of players that La Real are now pursuing. At just 20 years of age, he will already have a chance to impact the Champions League.