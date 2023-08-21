Barcelona Real Sociedad

Barcelona miss out on midfield target as Xavi Hernandez invite video emerges

Barcelona have missed out many targets due to their financial struggles, and one of them has joined a fellow La Liga side.

Real Sociedad completed the signing of Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan last weekend, with the 20-year-old coming in from Dinamo Moscow.

An international with Russia and already one of the brightest talents in Eastern Europe, La Real have signed him off the back of David Silva’s retirement. The suggestion is that Zakharyan will be Silva’s long-term replacement.

However a video has emerged of Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez sending a message to Zakharyan, as referenced by Sport. In it he says that he would like to see Zakharyan at their training ground some day.

For Real Sociedad and their fans, they may not like the fact that Zakharyan was in talks with Barcelona, but it is symbolic of the type of players that La Real are now pursuing. At just 20 years of age, he will already have a chance to impact the Champions League.

Posted by

Tags Arsen Zakharyan Barcelona Real Sociedad Xavi Hernandez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. I don’t blame the kid. Barca have more midfielders than they know what to do with, and there are also a few more from the academy that could see first team minutes before too long..

    He’ll certainly have more opportunity at Sociedad, and I doubt that Real care at all that Barca spoke to him also.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News