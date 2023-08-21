Barcelona legend Carles Puyol to return to game in transfer role alongside Gerard Pique

Barcelona and Spain legend Carles Puyol is set for a return to professional football, with former teammate and friend Gerard Pique as his boss.

According to Diari d’Andorra (via MD), Puyol will become part of the transfer department at FC Andorra this summer. Pique owns Andorra, who are in Segunda, and managed by former Barcelona Assistant Eder Sarabia.

Puyol has been involved in various roles since retiring, for a time working as an agent alongside Ivan de la Pena, and then as part of the transfer department at Barcelona in 2014. Puyol then quit his role after Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta was sacked.

It is not yet clear what role he would undertake with Andorra, but it would be a position under current Sporting Director Jaume Noguera. The Catalan daily also note that Puyol now lives in Andorra, and attended various games last season.

Puyol has lived a relatively quiet life since retiring from the game, with fleeting involvements at clubs, and taking part in various legends and veterans matches. Andorra are currently 2nd in Segunda after two games, having finished seventh in their debut season at that level last year.