Barcelona drop out of race for highly rated teenage defender

Barcelona have given up hope of signing Ivan Fresneda this summer, according to multiple reports.

The Blaugrana have been interested in Fresneda for several weeks, and have had previous offers rejected too. However with ten days to go in the window, they have decided that their finances are too tight make a deal possible.

Fresneda has been linked with a small troop of sides across Europe in recent months, which is part of the reason Barcelona are unable to do a deal. With a supposed release clause of €20m, the 18-year-old Fresneda is still subject to interest from the likes of Sporting CP, Porto and two Premier League sides, and is expected to leave Real Valladolid before the end of the window.

Marca and MD say that the reason is Barcelona have decided Joao Cancelo will be their right-back signing, and there is insufficient money for both.

The Portuguese full-back is expected to make a move from Manchester City this week, and is thought to have been Xavi Hernandez’s preference for the position. New Sporting Director Deco was thought to have been much more inclined to bring in Fresneda as a cheaper and more long-term alternative, but Xavi wants immediate results.