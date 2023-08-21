Barcelona defender exits on loan as Blaugrana hope for €10m financial boost

Barcelona have confirmed the exit of 22-year-old USMNT defender Sergino Dest, who leaves the club on loan to PSV Eindhoven.

The move means a return to Dutch football for Dest, who came through at Ajax originally, before joining Barcelona three seasons ago. Brought in by Ronald Koeman, Dest initially impressed under the Dutch national team manager, but quickly lost his place when Xavi Hernandez arrived.

Spending last season on loan at Milan, Dest was also unable to convince Stefano Pioli of his worth, and made just 14 appearances all season. Towards the end of his spell, he was left out of multiple squads.

Now Dest will try and kickstart his career back in the Eredivisie with PSV, where he is on loan. Barcelona confirmed that PSV have a buy option, which is believed to be worth €10m by Relevo, and they will also retain a percentage of any future sale, if PSV do end up buying him.

🚨 OFFICIAL: FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement for the loan of player Sergiño Dest until June 30, 2024. The Dutch club has a purchase option. FC Barcelona reserves a percentage of a future sale of the player. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 21, 2023

During his loan spell, Dest’s wages will be split evenly by Barcelona and PSV. Barcelona paid €21m for Dest when they signed him, but now need him to show his talent first before clawing back any value.

Dest is still just 22, and has plenty of time to get his career back on track. However robbed of confidence and regular football, his development has stalled somewhat in recent seasons.

Image via John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF