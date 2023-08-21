Atletico Madrid sign 19-year-old forward after just one top flight match

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Spanish Nigerian starlet Samu Omorodion from Granada, who has committed to Los Colchoneros for five years.

Omorodion made his La Liga debut in Round 1 of La Liga this season against Atletico Madrid, scoring in a 3-1 loss for Granada. They clearly liked what they saw from the powerful 19-year-old, spending €6m on him just 11 days later.

🚨| JUST IN: Samu Omorodion could stay at Atlético de Madrid and not be loaned out. It is a possibility. 🇪🇸👀 [@Manu_Sainz] pic.twitter.com/328gRa9kVz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2023

Omorodion spent last season with Granada’s B side, scoring 18 goals in 33 matches in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

It is not ruled out that he could stay with the first team at Atletico Madrid, but it is more likely that he leaves on loan. In theory he was to remain on loan at Granada, but league rules prevent a player from doing so, stating that there must be six-month gap. There have been suggestions that they may instead try to register him with their B team, who are not in La Liga.

❗️| Cádiz is the only team that have made a formal offer to Atletico Madrid for Samu Omorodion. [@alvaromartnf, @DAZN_ES] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2023

As per Relevo, four other La Liga teams also like what they see, and are keen to have Omorodion on loan. Those sides are Alaves, Cadiz, Sevilla and Real Betis, although the Yellow Submarine are the only side to have shown formal interest.

Tall, pacy and with an eye for goal, he is not the usual forward that comes through in Spain, and with the exception of Betis, the clubs asking about his availability have all struggled for goalscorers of late. Omorodion did take part in the European under-19 Championships earlier this summer, but was a bit-part player. He has five caps and one goal at that level.