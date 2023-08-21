Atletico Madrid receive €32m bid for star midfielder from Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid looked as if they were in for a fairly settled end to the transfer market this summer, but Saudi Arabia, as it has done so often this summer, has intervened to potentially change the occasion.

As reported this morning, Rodrigo de Paul is a target for Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. De Paul finally looked settled at the heart of Atletico Madrid’s midfield, but the Argentine midfielder is now subject to a serious offer from Al Ahli.

EXCL: Al Ahli submit formal €32m bid to Atlético Madrid for Rodrigo de Paul — as talks are moving forward 🚨🟢🇸🇦 Contract proposal also sent to player’s camp. Negotiations on after talks revealed this morning. pic.twitter.com/c1fjy91JWv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Reportedly Los Colchoneros would make €32m off the deal, while de Paul himself would be given a three-year deal earning him €15m for each of those seasons. Matteo Moretto notes that the player himself is yet to make up his mind on whether he wants to leave the club.

🚨| JUST IN: Rodrigo De Paul would earn around €15m per year if he joins Al-Ahli. The player has not yet given his green light to the operation. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/zNVv3lUdCP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 21, 2023

Sporting Director Andrea Berta will no doubt be reactivating contacts from earlier in the summer to see which of their targets are still available with just 10 days to go in the window. Most will no doubt have increased in price, if they are still options, and it does seem more likely than not that they will be weaker for it if de Paul leaves.