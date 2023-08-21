Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone hinted at Saudi Arabia offer for star

Atletico Madrid are currently trying to hang onto to star midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, and it appears Manager Diego Simeone was aware of the interest going into last night’s 0-0 draw with Real Betis.

De Paul is the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, and the Argentine midfielder will have to weigh up an offer worth €45m to him personally.

Speaking after the game last night, Simeone told DAZN (via Diario AS), that their transfer plans could be blown up by late offers for key players. He initially addressed their own desire to sign a new pivot in midfield.

“The need we have is in that place, Barrios is doing well, it was as difficult for de Paul just as much as the rest of the team. In the second half with Pablo we improved, had better rhythm, more aggressiveness, dynamics and the market is very difficult.”

“You are preparing a championship where there are two weeks left and anything can happen. Two or three players who start the game today, an offer worth millions can come in, and they leave and you have to accept it, there is nothing else for it.”

Atletico Madrid of course will have a number that would satisfy them, and while they are not in trouble with their salary limit, the lack of a pivot signing suggests that they do not have a lot of space either. Should de Paul leave though, Simeone will be forced to reconfigure his midfield entirely, as he is unlikely to find another like him this late in the market.