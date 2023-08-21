Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid handed major boost as key player to reject Saudi Arabia offer

Atletico Madrid fans have had a turbulent relationship with Rodrigo de Paul, but the World Cup-winner will have done his reputation with Colchoneros no harm this summer.

News broke on Monday morning that Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are interested in taking de Paul to the Middle East. On the table was €32m for Atletico and €15m per year for the player himself.

However Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reports that de Paul will reject the interest. Matteo Moretto has backed up that information, claiming that Atletico Manager Diego Simeone and Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni were key in helping him make the decision to stay in Spain.

As recently as March, some Atletico Madrid fans were chanting for him to leave the club, but last season he settled well into the midfield for the first time on a consistent basis. That was a part of Atletico’s excellent form in 2023, and keeping him will be a major bonus for Simeone.

Al Ahli Atletico Madrid Rodrigo De Paul Saudi Arabia

