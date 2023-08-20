WATCH: Spain lead in World Cup final as Olga Carmona opens the scoring against England

Spain, in their first World Cup final, have struck first against England, with the opening goal coming inside the first half an hour.

La Roja head coach Jorge Vilda made the bold decision to drop Alexia Putellas for the match, with Barcelona teammate Salma Paralluelo starting in her place. The youngster has had a strong start, although she did miss a guilt-edged chance to score.

It matters little though, as Spain have now opened the scoring, and it is Olga Carmona leading from the front. The Real Madrid star was played in by Mariona Caldentey, and she finished brilliantly beyond England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Both teams have had their fair share of chances so far, but it is Spain that have taken theirs. They are an hour or so away from winning their first World Cup, although there is sure to be plenty of big moments between now and then.