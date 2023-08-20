Spain win first World Cup as Olga Carmona’s first half strike sees off England

For the first time in their history, Spain have won the Women’s World Cup. They have defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final in Sydney, with captain Olga Carmona scoring the only goal of the game.

Head coach Jorge Vilda made the bold decision to drop Alexia Putellas for the showpiece event, with 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo starting in her place. The teenager had a huge chance to score early on, but she missed the ball completely with the goal gaping.

Fortunately for La Roja, they weren’t left to rue that miss, and it was the captain Carmona that took it upon herself to make the difference. She drove forward from left-back and fired an unstoppable effort past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Spain had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the second half, as Barcelona’s Keira Walsh was adjudged to have handled in the area. However, Jennifer Hermoso’s effort was saved by Earps.

It mattered little in the end, as Spain held on to secure victory, securing immortality in the process.